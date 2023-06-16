Posted: Jun 16, 2023 9:08 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2023 9:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

The HOT Street Party on Friday evening was a huge success for the community and for a very special organization, Martha's Task.

Hundreds of folks came to Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville to enjoy a great night of music and kid-friendly events, put on by the Young Professionals of Bartlesville. This year's receipient of the proceeds went to an organization that helps women get out of a not so positive situation... Martha's Task.

The organization supports women with a training and work program for women in poverty. Martha's Task Executive Director Laura Walton says the outpouring from the community and Young Professionals has been outstanding

Walton says the proceeds from Friday night's HOT Street Party will be put to good use, and thanked Young Professionals of Bartlesville for putting on the event. She says there are some incredible programs in the future