Posted: Jun 19, 2023 1:42 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2023 1:42 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday to review and possible award several bids involving roads and bridges, grader blades, rocks and election ballot contracts.

The commissioners will also possibly approve a contract with western plains youth and family services for a rate of $68 per day per child for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The meeting will end with departments stating requisitioning officers for emergency management, district 2 and planning and zoning.

The commissioners meet at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.