Posted: Jun 19, 2023 3:03 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2023 3:06 PM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Montgomery County, Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued the advisory for the City of Dearing and Montgomery County Rural Water District 2C public water supply systems.

According to the advisory, customers should boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears .

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. People with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.