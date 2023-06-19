Posted: Jun 19, 2023 3:39 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2023 3:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a significant part of Green Country.

The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight (Monday) and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday for Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okmulgee Wagoner and Muskogee counties.

Many of those in the impacted areas are without power following this weekend's severe storms. The weather service says hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts.