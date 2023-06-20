Posted: Jun 20, 2023 12:35 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 12:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

Westside Community Center in Bartlesville will be hosting Poetry Night on Saturday evening, June 24.

Participants can bring their own poems to read, or bring a favorite or classic poem. The moderators will be Kimberley Cauthen, Stacey Foresman and Morris McCorvey. Everyone is invited to this free event.

Poetry Night will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, located at 500 S. Bucy Ave. in Bartlesville.