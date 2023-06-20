News
WCC to Host Poetry Night on Saturday
Westside Community Center in Bartlesville will be hosting Poetry Night on Saturday evening, June 24.
Participants can bring their own poems to read, or bring a favorite or classic poem. The moderators will be Kimberley Cauthen, Stacey Foresman and Morris McCorvey. Everyone is invited to this free event.
Poetry Night will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, located at 500 S. Bucy Ave. in Bartlesville.
