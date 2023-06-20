Posted: Jun 20, 2023 2:26 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 2:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

Gov. Kevin Stitt has called on Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat to sign an executive order declaring a State of Emergency for several counties in eastern Oklahoma following severe storms over the weekend.

The governor's request came on Tuesday while he is out of the country. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell is also out of state, leaving the signing requirement to Sen. Treat.

The emergency declaration is for Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Choctaw counties. It will allow for local jurisdictions to be eligible for possible reimbursement for disaster services and recover supplies.

The declaration is in effect for 30 days.