Posted: Jun 20, 2023 6:33 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2023 6:34 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska City Council held a special meeting Tuesday approving partial sales tax rebate for a new Harps store. The new store will be in a different location on Highway 60 and15th street and replacing the current Harps in town.

It will also be larger than the current 20,000 sq ft. location with the owners pledging $7.2 million into the construction.

J. Max Van Hoose says he is hoping the new location makes it convenient for citizens in Pawhuska and the surrounding areas.

The vote passed with a 4-1 vote. This agreement comes one year after the original proposal was brought up. The city of Pawhuska has a four percent sales tax