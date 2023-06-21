Posted: Jun 21, 2023 7:12 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2023 7:24 AM

Young Scholars of Bartlesville will get a boost in support thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

The funds from the contribution will be used to purchase three laptops for college students as well as supplies for college freshman and a matching activity for mentors and mentees.

Arvest marketing manager Stevie Williams presented the check to executive director Michael Secora.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help local students with their college degrees,” said Williams. “The laptops and supplies will help these Young Scholars college students begin the school year with tools for success.”

“We are so thankful to the Arvest Foundation for helping aid our students in their long journey towards college graduation,” said Secora. “Nearly 100% of our students are first generation college students and we are privileged to have front row seats to watch them grow up into successful young men and women.”

Young Scholars of Bartlesville, formerly known as Lowe Family Young Scholars, was established in 2006 to assist academically promising students within the Bartlesville Public School system who need financial assistance to earn college degrees. Students successfully completing the program and who are accepted into one of the university partners (Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Oklahoma State University, and Rogers State University) receive the Young Scholars of Bartlesville scholarship.