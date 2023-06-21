Posted: Jun 21, 2023 10:48 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2023 10:48 AM

Nathan Thompson

20th Street between Johnstone Avenue and Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville will be closed June 26-30 for repairs.

A news release from the city of Bartlesville says weather permitting, the road will be closed and detours will be in place during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day until the repairs are complete.

Through-traffic will be permitted during the evening and nighttime hours for the duration of the project.