Posted: Jun 22, 2023 3:48 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2023 3:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council approved repairs to Civitan Park and a new contract with the Fraternal Order of Police during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

was not installed property. According to City Engineer Micah Siemers, the shade structure over the playground at Civitan Park

Last month, a wind storm damaged the structure, revealing the faulty installation. The playground has been closed for more than a month. During Thursday’s meeting, the city council approved a $7,600 contract with Lee Construction to remove and reinstall the shade structure.

Siemers says once the structure is removed, it will allow for the playground to reopen while the repairs to the footings are made. The shade structure will then be reinstalled once the work is complete.

Additionally, the city council approved a two-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Police. The new agreement updates the pay scale for police officers, including a 3% Cost-Of-Living- Adjustment (COLA) in year two of the agreement, or equal to what is received by other city employees — whichever amount is greater. The agreement also includes updates to per-diem provisions.