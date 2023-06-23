Posted: Jun 23, 2023 10:21 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2023 10:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

A group of Bartlesville volunteers gathered Thursday evening at the Elks Lodge to send a bit of Oklahoma love to our nation's troops.



1,000 soldiers from the Oklahoma National Guard are being deployed. Moni Heinrich, the president of Bartlesville Chapter of Blue Star Mothers, says the group decided to adopt several of them to send care packages during the guard deployment.



Blue Star Mothers is a group of women who have family members who are either active duty military, reserves, guardsmen and veterans. They step up to support troops and veterans whenever they can. Heinrich says the group is key in sharing a touch of home when soldiers need it most.



Heinrich says even though the Blue Star Members do their best to help support soldiers, the Bartlesville Chapter themselves needed some help a few years back. Heinrich says the Elks Lodge came through during a time of need.



For more information on the Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers, including how to join, volunteer or donate, click HERE. You can also call 918-337-2213.