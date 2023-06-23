News
Posted: Jun 23, 2023 1:38 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2023 3:10 PM
Commissioners Have Long List of Items Ahead to Wrap Up the 2022-23 Fiscal Year
Dalton Spence
The Osage County Commissioners will have one of their longest meetings on paper in months on Monday. Several items on the agenda include making sure everything is prepared for the new fiscal year starting July 1 and trying to solve the Barnsdall ambulance service problem and could award a bid. The ambulance service with Miller EMS runs out at the end of June.
The commissioners will also look at several other bids and getting ready for Cavalcade in July.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska.
