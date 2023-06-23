Posted: Jun 23, 2023 1:38 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2023 3:10 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will have one of their longest meetings on paper in months on Monday. Several items on the agenda include making sure everything is prepared for the new fiscal year starting July 1 and trying to solve the Barnsdall ambulance service problem and could award a bid. The ambulance service with Miller EMS runs out at the end of June.

The commissioners will also look at several other bids and getting ready for Cavalcade in July.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska.