Leadership Bartlesville is an issue-oriented leadership development program of the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce that informs, motivates, and increases the awareness of selected participants through seminars and interaction with community decision makers.

The goals for the Leadership Bartlesville program are to develop participant awareness of the Bartlesville area, its problems, challenges, and opportunities by examining the major systems which contribute to patterns of life in the area; to provide opportunities for communication among emerging and established leadership for public and private organizations, planning bodies, and commissions; and to motivate and encourage participants to assume community leadership roles.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce said that Leadership Bartlesville is open to all interested residents of the Bartlesville area and does not discriminate because of age, sex, race, religion, or national origin. Participants are selected on the basis of ability, demonstrated interest in the Bartlesville community, and insight for effective leadership.

The deadline for completed applications is July 1st at 5pm. Completed applications can be submitted on-line or can returned to the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Leadership Bartlesville, 201 SW Keeler, Bartlesville, OK 74003. If mailing, they must be postmarked by July 1, 2023.

The program consists of a two-day orientation retreat, which is mandatory, and nine monthly class sessions. The program requires a definite commitment of time on the part of each participant as well as their employer. Due to the highly competitive nature of the program, the class size is limited to no more than 25.

If a class member cannot attend a scheduled session, they must notify the Program Chairs 48 hours prior to that session. Members with more than 1.5 sessions of absence will be dropped from the program without a tuition refund, unless the Leadership Bartlesville Steering Committee chairman has previously approved absences above the limit. Excused absence requests must be submitted in writing. Your company that you work for must be a current Chamber Member.