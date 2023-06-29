Posted: Jun 29, 2023 8:12 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2023 12:33 AM

Nathan Thompson

Highway 75 south of Ramona has buckled due to the heat, causing one lane to be closed until repairs can be made.

According to Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland, the inside lane of northbound Highway 75 just south of County Road 3500 is shut down because of the damage. County Road 3500 is one mile south of Ramona.

Copeland says ODOT and OHP have already been notified and ODOT will be blocking that portion of the roadway off until they can have a crew fix/repair the buckle.

We will provide updates as information becomes available.