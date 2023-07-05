Posted: Jul 05, 2023 3:39 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2023 3:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

Apple Films and Paramount Pictures released a new trailer Wednesday for Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"Killers of the Flower Moon" was primarily filmed in Pawhuska, Fairfax and Bartlesville two years ago and tells the story of the 1920s Osage Nation murders.

The movie will be released in October. Below is the new trailer released Wednesday.