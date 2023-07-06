Posted: Jul 06, 2023 9:51 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2023 9:52 AM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

There will be no increase in city property taxes for residents of Caney, Kansas in 2024.

Caney's regular session meeting on Wednesday included preliminary figures for the 2024 budget from City Administrator Kelly Zellner, as well as the recommendation of a revenue neutral hearing for Aug. 21, before the budget deadline of Aug. 25.

Zellner explains what revenue neutral means.

Zellner says with the recent increases in water and sewer rates, Caney city administrators did not want to see city property taxes increase, especially with household budgets being tightened in many families.

The city council set a budget workshop for July 17 at 5:30 p.m., just before the next regular session meeting.

In other business, the council opened up the bidding process for trash services. The deadline was set for Sept. 1st at 2 p.m. The council also agreed to research costs to install security cameras at the city pool.