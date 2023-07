Posted: Jul 11, 2023 11:15 AMUpdated: Jul 11, 2023 11:15 AM

Dalton Spence

The City of Pawhuska announced on its Facebook page for all citizens to be aware that they may be without water pressure or water until the fire hydrant between 15th and Boundary is replaced. The city is asking for everyone to be patient while crews are working at getting the fire hydrant replaced as quickly as possible.