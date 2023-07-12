Posted: Jul 12, 2023 9:33 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2023 10:46 AM

Nathan Thompson

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Wednesday across most of Oklahoma and Heat Advisories are in effect for southeast Kansas.

The Excessive Heat Warning for Oklahoma is in effect until 8 p.m. and the Heat Advisory in Kansas is in effect until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service says to expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 degrees in Oklahoma and up to 110 degrees in Kansas.

Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning, but heat index values will increase again during the day on Thursday.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.