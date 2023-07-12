Posted: Jul 12, 2023 10:31 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2023 10:35 AM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

Coffeyville’s City Manager announces he will retire and the Vice Mayor steps down.

City Manager Mark Hall says he plans to retire at the end of this year.

Vice Mayor Justin Doane, who announced at the end of the meeting that it would be his last, says it has been an honor to serve.

Doane, who has been working in Tulsa, says they've closed on their house in Coffeyville and are moving to Tulsa. Mayor Ann Marie Vannoster presented Doane with a plaque commemorating his time on the commission.