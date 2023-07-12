Posted: Jul 12, 2023 3:08 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2023 3:09 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska’s City Council met on Tuesday night and held a quick discussion on citizens request to improve and clean up the 6th street staircase to the courthouse before it was retracted.

Laura Teague explained why the offer was retracted.

Teague also went on to say that there were wasp in the holes of the rails and they plan to replace the rails back to what they were before the renovations started.