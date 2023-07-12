Posted: Jul 12, 2023 3:31 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2023 7:24 PM

Chase McNutt

A Texas man was seen in Washington County court this week after his bond was revoked on the charge of sexual battery. Oscar Ivan Flores had originally been arrested in October 2022 and given a $25,000 bond. Flores is accused of forcing a woman to touch him inappropriately inside an elevator.

According to an affidavit, Flores was alone with the victim in an elevator when he allegedly grabbed her hand and forced her to touch him inappropriately. Court records show his bondsman revoked his bond.

Flores is back in the Washington County Jail on his original $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for August 28th.