Posted: Jul 13, 2023
Search Warrant Leads to 5 Arrests in Kansas
A search warrant led to five arrests in Parsons, Kansas.
48-year-old Krystal Dawn Gatewood, 49-year-old Clyde Douglas McGlory, 43-year-old Joseph Patrick Treiber, 33-year-old Stacey Marie Cash and 43-year-old Daniel Owen Umbarger were all arrested.
All five suspects were charged on numerous drug charges for possession and distribution. Gatewood has added charges of criminal use of weapons. McGlory had two Parsons municipal warrants. Umbarger has an additional charge of interference with law enforcement officers.
