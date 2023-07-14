Posted: Jul 14, 2023 10:20 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

You're Invited to Bartlesville's Faith In Business Series.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Charles Pilkington, Micki McNutt and Dorea Potter gave us a preview of this free event with breakfast sponsored by Regent Bank is taking place on Thursday, July 20, 7:30-9am at Crossing 2nd, 215 E 2nd Street in downtown Bartlesville.

You can meet and share with fellow Barsians and listen to speaker Micki McNutt, owner, Micki’s Pet Spa as she shares her remarkable, redemptive story.

Nonprofit Highlight at this event will be Bartlesville Ladies Connection Jail Ministry with Dorea Potter representing Stonecroft Ministry.