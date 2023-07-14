Posted: Jul 14, 2023 1:36 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 3:14 PM

Dalton Spence

More than two inches of rainfall fell Friday morning, which resulted in a three-tenths of a foot increase in water levels at Hulah Lake. Copan Lake did not receive a significant change in water levels.

Terry Lauritsen, the Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director, tells Bartlesville Radio the overall water supply went up to 58.2 percent compared to Monday’s level of 57.1 percent.

Lauritsen also gave an update on how the rainfall impacts the city’s water restriction.