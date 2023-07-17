Posted: Jul 17, 2023 2:06 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2023 2:07 AM

Tom Davis

More runnoff from the recent rains has added to the water level at Hulah Lake.

Bartlesville Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said on Sunday, "The rains over the last couple of days have been a tremendous boost to our water supply-"

0.08 ft BELOW normal

Pool elevation is 732.92 feet on July 17, 2023, at 02:00 am.

At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 16583 acre-feet.

Reservoir release is 5 cubic feet per second on Monday 17Jul2023 02:00.

Conservation pool is 98.82% full.

