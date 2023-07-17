News
Legal Self-Defense Class Planned for Tuesday
Nathan Thompson
For those who are needing information on self-defense laws and what to expect during a shooting, Kara and David Romine with Lone Star Firearm Defense are bringing an expert, E. Allen Chandler, Jr., an attorney who specializes in legal self-defense, for a free seminar at Crossing 2nd in downtown Bartlesville Tuesday night.
Kara Romine says it is important for people to know their rights when involved in a self-defense shooting and the seminar will go over the laws that protect gun owners.
The free seminar begins at 6 p.m. and will go until 7:30 p.m. at Crossing 2nd, 215 E. Second Street. To reserve your spot, call 918-718-4478, or email sweetshotfirearms@icloud.com
