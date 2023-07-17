Posted: Jul 17, 2023 3:08 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2023 3:09 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning and again the topic to dominate the conversation was the improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse. Commissioner Timmie Benson was absent from the meeting but is said to be able to return next week. Sheriff McClain of Nowata County told the commissioners about some flooding issues that came from the recent weekend rain.

The flooding affected both the County Courthouse and the jail but has since been taken care of. The commissioners next awarded a bid for a corrugated polypropylene pipe, before announcing a grant for metal detectors.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex at 9 am and the meeting is open to the public.