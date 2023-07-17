Posted: Jul 17, 2023 4:30 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2023 4:30 PM

Dalton Spence

A fatal car crash occurred Monday morning killing one person 4.7 miles north of Skiatook.

Aaron Rogers, 45, of Skiatook, OK, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries.

According to OHP, at about 6:26 a.m. was traveling southbound on OK-11. For unreason the vehicle departed roadway to the right, overcorrected then departed roadway to the left.

The vehicle overturned approximately 1 ¼ times before coming to rest on its side.

The cause of collision is under investigation.