Posted: Jul 18, 2023 8:58 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2023 8:59 AM

Tom Davis

City Councilor Loren Roszel was our guest on CITY MATTERS on KWON omn Tuesday. Councilor Roszel was more than happy to explain that the recent rainfalls had made it possible for Bartlesville to go off the mandatory water restrictions and back to voluntary conservation.

He next congratulated new Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ikleberry who had recently been sworn in. He then annouced the Bartlesville Police Department's upcoming Fentynal Forum set for August 25 at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd. This follows the success of last year's event and it will consist of a multidisciplinary panel of all aspects of first responders that work daily to combat fentanyl and the effects it has on the community. The panel will give a beginning-to-end perspective on first responders, the criminal justice system, medical and mental health professionals, and the families of people who have died from fentanyl overdose. The panelists will be ready to answer questions from the public as well as share what they are currently doing to help combat fentanyl use in the community.