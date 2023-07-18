Posted: Jul 18, 2023 2:58 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2023 2:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to Youth and Family Services of Washington County.

Arvest local bank president Kim Moyer and intern Hayden Thornton presented the check to Youth and Family Services executive director Katie Wilson.

The funds will be used to purchase heavy duty playground essentials for children, to be used by all children, including those with special needs. In addition, the funds will help with shelter improvements and repairs.

“It is a privilege to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to provide support to youth and families in our community,” Moyer said. “We know the new playground equipment will be used often and provide much enjoyment for the children.”

The mission of Youth and Family Services to serve and strengthen youth and families. “To serve” implies a true interest and concern for the needs of others. “To strengthen” implies a commitment to best meet those needs through quality services and skilled interventions.

“The Arvest Foundation continues to change lives, lift people up, and make the world a better place,” Wilson said. “Here at Youth and Family Services, we are charged with stepping up to provide children without a home, a safe, secure, and stable environment while they are with us. We also love to be able to provide them with a sense of normalcy and often that is paired with some fun activities. Being able to provide these children with some playground equipment that can support their needs means the world to all of us here.”