News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jul 18, 2023 3:22 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2023 3:22 PM
BPS First Day of School is Aug. 10
Nathan Thompson
The first day of classes for Bartlesville Public Schools is just over three weeks away.
LaDonna Chancellor, the school district's executive director of teaching and learning, went over some of the events going on right before school starts on Aug. 10 and the first few days after.
Click HERE for lists of needed school supplies for the 2023-2024 school year.
« Back to News