Posted: Jul 18, 2023 3:30 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2023 3:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma's annual sales tax holiday weekend will begin on Friday, Aug. 4 and end at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 6.

On that weekend, sales of articles of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body for which the sales price of the article is less than $100 will be exempt from sales taxes.

However, the exemption does not apply to the sale of some special items commonly purchased: