Posted: Jul 19, 2023 8:18 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2023 8:18 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss and take action on two items.

The BRTA will consider forming a committee to create performance goals for Executive Director Chris Wilson. According to the meeting’s agenda, the proposed committee would consist of three board members to create the goals.

The BRTA will also consider a resolution for a grant award to the owners of The Professional Building at 518 S. Keeler Ave., to remodel one of the building’s retail sites for a restaurant. The proposed $15,000 grant would help fund a fire-rated kitchen vent hood for a future tenant.

Executive Director Chris Wilson is expected to provide an update on several BRTA projects across the downtown area. The meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone, in downtown Bartlesville.