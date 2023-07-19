Posted: Jul 19, 2023 2:51 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2023 4:06 PM

Dalton Spence

Safe Kids Tulsa Area is heading to Avant this Saturday to host a car seat checkup event. Nationally certified technicians will be on-site to show parents and expecting parents on how to install car seats and check those that are already installed.

A limited number of car seats will be available for $20 (cash only) to qualify for the car seats you must show proof of government assistance, if the child is born you must show proof of guardianship.

There is a maximum limit of one car seat per child and three seats per family.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Avant Fire Department at 419 Grand Ave.