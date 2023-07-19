Posted: Jul 19, 2023 3:43 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2023 3:43 PM

Dalton Spence

An 11-year-old Oklahoma boy caught a fish closely related to a piranha in a neighborhood pond. Pacu’s are native to South America and can grow up to be 3.5 feet long and weighing around 88 pounds.

While the fish has human like teeth along the bottom jaw, they usually face no real danger to humans. It is not the first time a pacu has been caught in Oklahoma. The fish are an invasive species and damaging to the ecosystem.

The Oklahoma Wildlife Department ask any anglers who catch a pacu or to not release the fish back into the water and to contact your local game warden immediately.

Picture Courtesy of the Oklahoma Wildlife Department