Posted: Jul 20, 2023 9:17 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2023 9:17 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $10,000 contribution to Oklahoma Wesleyan University whose mission is to model a way of thought, a way of life and a way of faith.

The funds from the Arvest Foundation will be used to provide scholarship opportunities for area students. Oklahoma Wesleyan University offers over 30 bachelor’s degrees, as well as graduate and professional studies.

Arvest Bank president Kim Moyer and Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Josh Randolph presented the check to Jim Dunn, president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Moyer. “Oklahoma Wesleyan University is an asset to Bartlesville and these funds will provide an opportunity for students to more readily afford their college degrees.”

“The students of Oklahoma Wesleyan University have been blessed to receive scholarships that are funded from the Arvest Foundation for many years,” said Dunn. “We are grateful for the partnership between the Arvest Foundation and our university. Both of us believe in the next generation and this tremendous gift proves this reality over and over again. We are grateful!”