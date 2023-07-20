Posted: Jul 20, 2023 9:35 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2023 9:35 AM

Nathan Thompson

Several communities in northeast Oklahoma received financial assistance from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to improve water and wastewater systems.

The OWRB announced Tuesday that the Copan Public Works Authority received a $91,500 grant to improve the Authority’s water infrastructure. Additionally, the Pawhuska Public Works Authority received a $580,000 loan to improve wastewater infrastructure.

Claremore Public Works Authority received a $28 million loan and Rogers County Rural Water District No. 3 received a $20 million loan. Both loans will be used to improve water infrastructure.

Since 1983, the OWRB has approved more than $6.5 billion in grants and loans for water and wastewater improvements throughout Oklahoma.