Posted: Jul 20, 2023 9:52 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2023 9:52 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools is offering grief support services following the death of a Bartlesville High School student.

According to a social media post from the school district, a BHS student passed away in a vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 19. The district says Grand Mental Health will be in the Freshman Academy Thursday and Friday for students and staff to visit with.

The name of the crash victim has not been released.