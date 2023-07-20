News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 20, 2023 3:48 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2023 3:48 PM
City Council to Discuss Water Monday
Nathan Thompson
Water resources will be the big topic of discussion during a special Bartlesville City Council meeting called for Monday evening.
According to an agenda, Director of Water Utilities Terry Lauritsen will provide an update on the city's water supply after several inches of rain fell, which filled Hulah Lake after a months-long drought. The city of Bartlesville rescinded emergency water conservation measures because of the drought relief.
The City Council is expected to repeal an ordinance that called for emergency water rates during the water shortage. Council is also expected to re-establish the Bartlesville Water Resources Committee and decide on the committee's structure and responsibilities.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
