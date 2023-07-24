Posted: Jul 24, 2023 11:15 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 1:21 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their regular weekly meeting Monday morning with an unusually packed audience. 18 residents of Nowata showed up to the commissioners meeting to discuss and speak against the Cimarron Butler Wind Farms. Here is what one concerned local had to say.

It was announced back in March this year that Apex Clean Energy, a renewable energy company, would be leasing 45,000 acres in Nowata County. They plan to build between 100 and 150 wind turbines.

After it was made clear the decision was not up to the County Commissioners, but up to the homeowners on whether or not they want to sell their land to Apex Clean Energy, the crowd dispersed, and the meeting concluded. The commissioners will meet next Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex at 9 a.m.