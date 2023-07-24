Posted: Jul 24, 2023 1:08 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 1:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Senate voted 34-7 Monday to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes on two tribal compacts dealing with how the state and tribes share revenue from tobacco sales and motor vehicles.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat says he hopes Gov. Stitt will realize he needs to negotiate in good faith with tribes and that the legislature will intervene when necessary

Gov. Stitt released a statement calling the override votes "illegitimate" and that he is trying to "protect eastern Oklahoma from turning into a reservation."