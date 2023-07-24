News
Posted: Jul 24, 2023
State Senate Votes to Override Tribal Compact Vetoes
Nathan Thompson
The Oklahoma Senate voted 34-7 Monday to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes on two tribal compacts dealing with how the state and tribes share revenue from tobacco sales and motor vehicles.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat says he hopes Gov. Stitt will realize he needs to negotiate in good faith with tribes and that the legislature will intervene when necessary.
Gov. Stitt released a statement calling the override votes "illegitimate" and that he is trying to "protect eastern Oklahoma from turning into a reservation."
The overrides now head to the House for action next week. Sen. Julie Daniels of Bartlesville was among seven other senators who were excused from Monday's votes.
