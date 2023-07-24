Posted: Jul 24, 2023 6:05 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 6:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville's water billing rates are back to normal and a committee has been re-formed to examine the city's water resources for the future.

The Bartlesville City Council unanimously voted Monday to rescind higher emergency water rates that were in place during the recent drought, meaning bills for residential and commercial accounts will go back to normal prices. The resolution is retroactive to July 17, when the city's water supply was greatly helped by rainfall over the Hulah Lake watershed.

The city's Chief Financial Officer Jason Muninger says the average additional billing to commercial customers during the emergency rates through June was $19.89. Residential customers saw an average additional billing of $0.52 through June.

Additionally, council approved to re-establish the Bartlesville Water Resources Committee to study and provide recommendations on the future of the city's water supply in the event of another drought and as the area's population continues to increase.

City Manager Mike Bailey says the committee was originally formed several years ago, but it stopped holding regular meetings during the pandemic. He says the committee will provide important feedback to the city as it plans for the future

The Water Resources Committee will have 17 members who will serve three-year terms.

Here are the committee members: