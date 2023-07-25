Posted: Jul 25, 2023 2:42 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2023 2:42 PM

Dalton Spence

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on the charges of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor, kidnapping and prior pattern of physical abuse.

According to an affidavit, witnesses saw Brandon Todd Porter dragging a victim by her hair down the road to a residence against her will while she was holding a child. Witnesses claim they also saw Porter slap the victim during the incident.

Porter is being held over on a $25,000 bond with a condition of no contact with the victim and residence. His next court date is Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.