Posted: Jul 26, 2023 10:46 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2023 10:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

For the third consecutive day, heat advisories are in effect for most of Oklahoma and Kansas until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service offices in both states issued the advisories for hot temperatures and high humidity, which will combine to create a dangerous situation where heat illnesses are possible. The advisory for northeast Oklahoma says heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected Wednesday.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.