Posted: Jul 27, 2023 9:59 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2023 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, Assistant Chief of the Delaware Tribe of Indians Tonya Anna along with Dana Murrell and Shana Robedaux, the ladies informed everyone of the growth the tribe is experiencing and the service they provide.

Firstly, the Delaware Tribe is hosting a cooling station in Forsythe Hall at 5100 Tuxedo Blvd in Bartlesville Monday – Friday from 1:00 - 5:00 P.M. If you have no access to air conditioning, you are welcome to cool down here.

Plans are in the works for a new gym to be built on the campus. This will expand exercise oppourinties. The expansion includes the Lenape Early Learning Center with a partial gym.

Other expansion plans include a new food pantry, which is up and running, that provideds options for food soverignty.

Other services and opportunites ccovered include: The Wellness Center; the Cultutral Center; Lenape Reserve, Elder Nutrition Program; and Lenape Connect-the tribal app.