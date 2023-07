Posted: Jul 28, 2023 9:46 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2023 9:46 AM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska City Council is hosting a special meeting on Monday, July 31, to conduct interviews for city manager in executive session. When the meeting resumes, the council will announce possibly hiring a full-time city manager or continue having an interim city manager.

Bill Sweeden has been the acting city manager tag since May 25.

The meeting starts at 5:30 in the Dave Landrum Center, 520 Lynn Ave. in Pawhuska.