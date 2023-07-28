Posted: Jul 28, 2023 9:50 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2023 9:58 AM

James Copeland, Shea Neal & Nathan Thompson

Sedan, Kan., officials are sharing additional details as to why the city pool is closing.

According to City Council President Janice Fine, the level at the Quivira Boy Scout Lake that supplies the city is currently five feet below normal levels and is rapidly approaching seven feet below normal. Once that level is reached, stage three of the water emergency is triggered. Fine says officials at Public Wholesale Water Supply District #20 say that the intake structure of the water system at the lake will be at extreme risk if that happens, which is prompting the pool closure.



Many complaints against the decision are being voiced on social media. Fine says this is a potentially serious situation and that means hard decisions have to be made.



Fine says the council and mayor want to hear thoughts from citizens but in the end encourage all to look at the big picture. Larger communities in the area including Bartlesville were not able to open their pools at all due to water restrictions earlier in the season. Bartlesville was able to open one pool this week, but that was only after their water source received several inches of rain.

According to the Kansas Mesonet, Sedan currently leads the state in a nearly 20-inch departure from normal rain over the past year.

The pool will continue operation until Sunday at 6 p.m.



