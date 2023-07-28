Posted: Jul 28, 2023 10:45 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2023 1:15 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will have a list of chores for their weekly Monday meeting. The commissioners will look at possibly approving the re-roofing of the Emergency Management Building. The commissioners will also look at signing a contract with Justin Gibson to remove the Star Building. The building will have to be removed within 30 days.

The county commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska.