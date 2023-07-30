Posted: Jul 30, 2023 4:24 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2023 4:24 PM

Bartlesville police say one man is dead and another is incustody following a shooting Sunday in Bartlesville.

At approximately 1:33 PM the Bartlesville Police Department received a call of multiple shots fired in the 1400 block of Santa Fe Ave.

According to BPD Capt Daniel Elkins, an officer quickly found an adult white male that was shot multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Officers also received information from several witness of a possible suspect. Officers located a suspect matching the same description that eye witnesses gave.

The suspect had a firearm on his person. There has been no arrest made at this time. The Bartlesville Police Department is actively investigating this incident at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.