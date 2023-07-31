Posted: Jul 31, 2023 6:51 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2023 6:51 AM

Tom Davis

Jimmy’s Egg® will expand into Oklahoma on Monday, August 7. This is the 17th location to open for Jimmy’s Egg® LLC, and the 59th restaurant to open for the brand.

The new restaurant, located at 2330 SE Washington Boulevard, Bartlesville, OK, 74006, will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers will enjoy classic and unique breakfast and lunch dishes along with lighter fare for the health-conscious in comfortable booth and table settings plus counter seating with a full view of the open kitchen concept.

To receive updates leading up to the grand opening, visit the Jimmy’s Egg Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/jimmysegg . Local Bartlesville residents will enjoy grand opening specials and Jimmy’s Egg® Rewards program incentives including a chance to win breakfast for a year!

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Oklahoma and introduce the residents of Bartlesville to our fresh, made-to-order menu items served by our friendly staff,” said Shannon Keute, President of Jimmy’s Egg®. “Our eggs are Cracked to Order®, the pancake batter is made fresh every day and loyal customers rave about our always hot, delicious coffee. It’s as fresh as breakfast gets!” said Keute.

Jimmy’s Egg® continues to introduce brunch cocktails into existing restaurants and will open this location with mimosas, bloody marys, and seasonal cocktail offerings.

Breakfast menu offerings include:

• Premium Hash Brown Skillets

• Specialty Omelettes

• Classic and Veggie Egg Benedicts

• Biscuits Gone Wild

• Decadent Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

• Berry Berry Belgian Waffle

Lunch offerings include:

• Keto Bowl

• California Club Sandwich

• Chicken Quesadilla

• Cuban Sandwich

• Jammin’ Bacon Burger

• Strawberry Spinach Salad

Jimmy’s Egg® offers a hot breakfast and lunch catering menu. People never forget a delicious meal whether it’s served in the restaurant or at a special event and our goal is to allow our customers time to focus on their family, friends, and colleagues while we take care of the food.

Short on time? Order online and get it to go! Customers can download the Jimmy’s Egg® branded app and take advantage of online ordering, catering, and exclusive offers and rewards.